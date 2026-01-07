Busy market in the first weeks of the Egyptian Navel season

The late start to Egypt's Navel orange season has not had a significant negative impact on trade, according to Ahmed Megahed, managing director of Salhia Investment and Development.

The exporting producer says, "This decision was imposed on industry executives due to climate change, which is affecting the start of the season for several products. The bottom line is that this decision ensures better quality and greater consistency among Egyptian exporters, which ultimately benefits our customers."

© Salhia

According to Megahed, the season is off to a positive start. He explains, "The market is very active. In the ten days since the campaign launched, we have exported to Gulf countries, Russia, and Bangladesh, and clients in other countries are in the process of receiving their orders. Demand is there, and we feel that there is a gap in the market waiting for Egyptian oranges."

The exporter reports favorable conditions in terms of logistics: "Everything has been smooth, particularly for deliveries to Asia, where there were problems last season. There have been no problems with deliveries to Bangladesh."

Egyptian exporters appear to be alleviating three headaches that have impacted recent seasons: logistical complications for deliveries to Asia due to the crisis in the Red Sea, competition for supply caused by the local processing industry, and the issue of small sizes.

© Youness Bensaid | FreshPlaza.com

Megahed concludes, "The price of orange concentrate has fallen significantly this season, making the impact of this industry less detrimental. We have obtained larger sizes in Navel oranges, and the same is expected for Valencia oranges. Logistical conditions are also improving, all of which points to a stable and balanced season."

