The Alizza Fruit enters its fourth season at an extraordinary moment

The Alizza Fruit™, a premium citrus created by crossing a pummelo with one of the world's sweetest mandarins, managed by Genesis Fresh, part of AMFresh Group, and grown by partner producers in Spain and South Africa, is preparing to begin its fourth commercial season in January 2026. The upcoming season is met with strong expectations, driven by significant interest from international markets.

Since its launch in 2022, The Alizza Fruit has played a decisive role in attracting new consumers, adding value to the shelf, and responding to growing demand for innovative citrus with a unique flavor profile, health-forward attributes, and ease of consumption. Developed by the renowned Volcani Institute, the variety pays tribute to scientist Aliza Vardi, one of the great visionaries in the history of modern citriculture. Her legacy lives on today in a truly distinctive variety that combines agronomic excellence for growers with an extraordinary fruit experience for consumers worldwide.

"We are heading into a truly exciting season," says David Alba, CEO of Genesis Fresh. "Since late November, we have been touring Spain's main citrus-growing regions to showcase the outstanding performance of our premium mandarin varieties Havva™ and Sigal™. During these visits, hundreds of growers have also been able to see firsthand the incredible productivity and unique quality of The Alizza Fruit. The fruit has now reached its optimal stage of maturity, very close to its arrival on retail shelves, and delivers exceptional juice content, texture, and organoleptic quality unlike any other citrus I have seen. It is a pleasure to witness growers' reactions when they see an orchard of this variety at full production and taste the fruit for the first time."

The Alizza Fruit stands out for its large size, bright yellow-orange color with a natural shine, smooth and thin peel, exceptionally melting flesh, complete seedlessness, and outstanding juice content that defines its consumption experience. Its sensory profile balances sweetness, freshness, and complex citrus notes, firmly positioning it as a benchmark within the premium segment.

Looking ahead to 2026, The Alizza Fruit will continue to highlight its sensory potential and accompany consumers across multiple consumption moments. Marketed loose and in 2- and 3-count formats, it naturally fits into everyday habits ranging from breakfast to more social occasions such as brunch, afterwork moments, or fresh snacking throughout the day. Its distinctive aroma, vibrant character, and intense refreshing quality gain a new dimension thanks to expanded production in South Africa, enabling availability during the summer months and extending consumption opportunities.

The Alizza Fruit has firmly positioned itself as a sensory benchmark in Europe," says Patricia Sagarmínaga, Global Director of Marketing and Communications at AMFresh Group. "Retailers actively seek it out because it elevates the category and delivers a distinctive organoleptic experience that consumers remember and actively seek again. Building on that momentum, we are accelerating its international expansion with conviction, supported by standout performance in South Africa during the Southern Hemisphere season and by strong early signals from new markets."

Harvested primarily between December and March in the Northern Hemisphere, The Alizza Fruit is produced in Spain with complementary development in South Africa. This dual-origin approach ensures continuity of supply and consistent quality across different commercial windows. In previous seasons, the fruit has been listed by leading retail chains across Europe, including the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Spain, and other Northern and Central European markets, and is now beginning to attract interest in North America and Asia. The sensory quality of The Alizza Fruit has been internationally recognized with the highest distinction of Three Stars from the Superior Taste Award by the International Taste Institute (ITI) in Brussels.

