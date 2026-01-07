Pacific Northwest growers say Trump's bailout offers little relief for their specific challenges.

The Trump administration has announced a $12 billion financial aid package for U.S. farmers facing economic difficulties caused by low crop prices and ongoing trade disputes. However, many specialty crop growers in the Pacific Northwest say the program offers little relief for their specific challenges.

The new Farmer Bridge Assistance program will provide one-time payments, with $11 billion earmarked for row-crop farmers producing commodities such as corn, soybeans, wheat, and oats. Midwest soybean farmers, hit hard after China reduced purchases in response to U.S. tariffs, are expected to receive the bulk of these funds. The remaining $1 billion is designated for specialty crop growers, who produce fruits, vegetables, and nuts, including the more than 200 crop varieties grown in Oregon and Washington, such as apples, pears, cherries, hops, and potatoes.

Local growers say they face many of the same pressures as row-crop farmers, including low crop prices, rising fertilizer and equipment costs, and higher labor expenses. Lesley Tamura, chair of the Columbia Gorge Fruit Growers and a pear farmer in Hood River, noted that the region also experienced a cherry and pear glut this year, high retail prices, and labor shortages exacerbated by stricter immigration enforcement that kept migrant workers in California.

The USDA has yet to provide details on how specialty crop growers will access payments, leaving many uncertain about eligibility, distribution, and timing. Row-crop producers must apply, with payments capped at $155,000 per farm starting February 2026.

Tamura said a one-time payment cannot address the broader policy issues affecting agriculture. "You can't set policies that work against the agriculture industry and then come in with a one-time bailout," she said. Critics, including U.S. Rep. Andrea Salinas and Senator Ron Wyden, argue that the program disproportionately favors some farmers over others, leaving specialty crop growers with minimal support amid ongoing economic strain.

Source: www.opb.org