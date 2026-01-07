USDA announces agribusiness trade missions for 2026

As part of President Donald J. Trump's unprecedented efforts to boost American agricultural exports, and the U.S. Department of Agriculture's (USDA) commitment to expanding and diversifying global market opportunities for U.S. agriculture, USDA will host six Agribusiness Trade Missions in 2026.

"Every single day, President Trump's cabinet is breaking down barriers and expanding new markets to sell the bounty of American agriculture. Boosting exports is critical to the success of the agricultural economy, and the American economy as a whole. Each year, USDA's team of marketing and trade experts pinpoint new and growing global markets that offer top-notch prospects for U.S. exporters," said Luke J. Lindberg, Under Secretary for Trade and Foreign Agricultural Affairs. "This year, we are focusing those efforts on markets where President Trump has put America's farmers and ranchers on an even playing field across the globe."

The Agribusiness Trade Missions scheduled for 2026 include:

Jakarta, Indonesia: February 2026

Manila, Philippines: April 2026

Istanbul, Turkey: May 2026

Australia and New Zealand: August 2026

Saudi Arabia: September 2026

Vietnam: November 2026

USDA Agribusiness Trade Mission to Jakarta, Indonesia: February 2026

Under the Trump administration's agreement, Indonesia would eliminate tariffs on more than 99% of U.S. products and address long-standing barriers to U.S. agricultural trade, opening doors to expanded market access in the world's fourth-largest country.

USDA Agribusiness Trade Mission to Manila, Philippines: April 2026

In July, the Trump administration announced that the Philippines is opening its market to the United States and charging zero tariffs while the Philippines will pay 19 percent tariffs to the United States. 2026 also marks the 80th anniversary of U.S.-Philippines diplomatic relations.

USDA Agribusiness Trade Mission to Istanbul, Turkey: May 2026

This ATM will provide invaluable engagement opportunities to address tariff and non-tariff barriers to trade, such as import bans on U.S animal protein. Turkey is also strategically positioned as a regional transshipment hub, with this ATM connecting U.S. exporters with buyers from across the Caucasus region.

USDA Agribusiness Trade Mission to Melbourne, Australia: August/September 2026

Following the Trump administration's trade wins in Australia, U.S. producers will take advantage of major trade breakthroughs that give greater access to U.S. beef exporters, as well as capitalize on comprehensive duty-free market access under the U.S.-Australia Free Trade Agreement.

USDA Agribusiness Trade Mission to Saudi Arabia: September 2026

This ATM will allow USDA to engage with Saudi officials on technical issues and non-tariff barriers affecting U.S. agricultural exports to the 23rd largest export market. Saudi Arabia is the largest economy and gateway to the Cooperation Council for the Arab States of the Gulf (GCC) which together import over $3 billion in U.S. agricultural exports annually.

USDA Agribusiness Trade Mission to Vietnam: November 2026

USDA maintains a large footprint in Vietnam working to increase market opportunities for U.S. producers in one of the fastest growing Southeast Asian economies. This ATM to Vietnam will capitalize on several key market wins including preferential access for certain U.S. agricultural products including specialty cheese and meats, as well as improved market access for U.S. peaches and nectarines.

Additional information about USDA trade missions can be found at www.fas.usda.gov/topics/trade-missions