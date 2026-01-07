"The best defense against complex seasons is truly differential quality"

The first part of the citrus season, which posed significant challenges for the sector, is coming to an end as the industry looks ahead to the second part of the season with more optimism, though still cautious.

"The situation was notably complex this season: exceptionally high prices in the field, significant pressure from good-quality overseas fruit at competitive prices, and a European consumer who remains very price-sensitive," stated Alba Soler, Marketing and Communication Director of the Iberian Premium Fruits group.

© Iberian Premium Fruits

"That said, the market has been clearly signaling the need for more consistent early varieties, both in terms of internal quality and presentation. We are not talking about a widespread structural problem, but rather a challenge that the Spanish sector must continue to address through varietal investment and medium-term planning," she added.

Despite everything, the group is happy with the year's progress. "It has been a tough start to the season, but the development has exceeded initial expectations. The beginning required effort and adaptation, especially in a complicated market environment, but now we are pleased with how both clementines and oranges have improved," stated Alba Soler.

"Orange has shown increased stability since the start, and in clementines, we've seen a strong market response supported by high quality. Overall, we view this early season positively, with momentum that gives us confidence for the rest of the season."

In today's demanding environment, Iberian Premium Fruits' belief is clear: "The best defence against complex seasons is truly differential quality. We don't compete on volume or price; we compete on excellence. Our fruit is cultivated with a premium approach: selected farms, ongoing agronomic control, harvesting decisions based on flavor and ripeness parameters, not just the calendar, and high packaging standards. This allows us to offer the market a consistent, reliable product, even in adverse conditions," Soler stressed.

"When market tensions arise, the average product is the first to be affected. However, high-quality fruit still finds a market because it responds to an increasingly clear demand: consumers and buyers seeking experience, taste, and reliability, not just price. That is why our premium strategy helps us preserve value, maintain stable trading relationships, and reduce the risk of significant losses. We strongly believe that, in campaigns like this, quality is not a cost but the key strategic asset to ensure long-term profitability and sustainability."

"Undoubtedly, investing in automation, optical sorting, digitalization, and robotization is a key differentiator. At Iberian Premium Fruits, we have consistently invested in technology to boost efficiency, minimize waste, and ensure product uniformity. This is about more than just costs — it's about competitiveness and sustainability," Soler said.

In the 2024/2025 season, Iberian Premium Fruits shipped about 145 million kg of fruit and ended the season with a revenue of 225 million euros. Intense cost pressures and significant price fluctuations marked the season.

"Our forecasts, considering climate and market conditions, show a slightly higher volume than last season, supported by better load in some productive areas and balanced varietal planning. Outcomes depend on still-open agronomic and commercial factors," stated Alba Soler, marketing and communication director for Iberian Premium Fruits.

The company remains cautiously optimistic about the second half of the season. "As the season progresses and medium and late varieties are harvested, we expect a better balance between supply and demand. All signs point to reduced pressure from third countries, which could help Spanish production restore its leading position, as long as quality stays high and consumer demand remains strong," the company's Marketing and Communication Director stated.

Iberian Premium Fruits will continue using licensed Disney characters as part of its strategy to stand out and connect with consumers, especially families. "They are an effective way to increase value, improve shelf appeal, and strengthen brand image in a highly competitive market," Alba Soler stated.





