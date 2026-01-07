Morocco’s tangerine/mandarin production for MY 2025/26 expected to increase 4 percent

Post expects Morocco's tangerine/mandarin production for MY 2025/26 to reach an estimated 1.15 million MT, increasing 4 percent over MY 2024/25, orange production should increase by 1 percent over the previous year to 970,000 MT, while lemon/lime production will reach 48,000 MT. Much of the increase in production is due to improved weather conditions during the growing season coupled with the tree cycle. Post projects Morocco's MY 2026/24 tangerine/mandarin exports to reach 550,000 MT, about 2 percent higher than MY 2024/25 due to increased supplies while orange exports should be in line with MY2024/25 levels at 85,000 MT and lemon/lime exports at 10,000 MT.

Morocco's MY 2025/26 citrus production experienced improvement over the previous season,

driven by favorable weather conditions during the growing period and the trees' cycle resulting in a higher fruit yield. Growers reported a promising production compared to last season.

However, this year's production remains below the historical peak recorded in MY2018/19 while slightly above the 5-year production average. Post expects Morocco's tangerine/mandarin production for MY 2025/26 to reach an estimated 1.15 million metric tons, slightly up by 4 percent compared to the previous season. Orange production should increase by 1 percent over the previous year to 970,000 MT, while lemon/lime production will reach 48,000 MT.

The export season for tangerine/mandarin started about two weeks later than usual due to a delay in fruit maturation and the fruit reaching optimal size for export. Post projects Morocco's MY 2025/26 tangerine/mandarin exports to reach 550,000 MT, about 2 percent higher than MY 2024/25 due to increased supplies while orange exports should be in line with MY2024/25 levels at 85,000 MT and lemon/lime exports at 10,000 MT.

According to the 2025 Moroccan Agricultural Development Fund (FDA) report, the Moroccan

government continues to provide a set of incentive measures to support citrus export and

encourage new investment in citrus packinghouses.

