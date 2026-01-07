International Mango Organization announces 2026 conference in Puerto Rico

The International Mango Organization (IMO) has announced the finalized structural framework and keynote lineup for the upcoming Global Mango Conference. Under the leadership of Executive Director Will Cavan, a forty-year veteran of the produce industry and a specialist in tropical agriculture, the IMO has established five strategic pillars to guide the global dialogue. These pillars include Pillar One: Supply Side; Pillar Two: Transportation & Logistics; Pillar Three: Demand Side; Pillar Four: Technology & Innovation; and Pillar Five: Social Responsibility & Certification. This comprehensive approach ensures that all facets of the mango value chain—from the groves of the Americas to the global retail shelf—are addressed with the depth and expertise the industry requires.

In a move to prioritize intellectual honesty and data accuracy, the IMO will reserve the detailed reporting for Pillar One (Supply Side) and Pillar Three (Demand Side) for a special release exactly one month prior to the conference. Because supply and demand data remain highly fluid in the tropical fruit sector, this strategic delay ensures the IMO can share the most current, real-time data from growing regions and international markets. By waiting to finalize these segments, the IMO provides stakeholders with a more precise roadmap of the 2026 season, avoiding the pitfalls of outdated projections and ensuring that the global mango community has access to the most reliable market intelligence available.

The conference will feature world-class expertise across its remaining segments, led by some of the most respected names in the field. Segment Two, focusing on Transportation & Logistics, will feature shipping legend John D. McCown, whose insights into maritime trade and logistics infrastructure are unparalleled. Segment Four, covering Technology & Innovation, will be led by Dr. Suresh Pillai (PhD) from the Texas A&M University food safety program, a leading voice in agricultural science and food security. Furthermore, Segment Five, dedicated to Social Responsibility & Certification, will feature a distinguished former Peruvian Minister of Production (Agriculture), bringing high-level governmental and policy perspectives to the discussion of sustainable and ethical farming practices.

The IMO is also honored to announce that the prestigious Lifetime Achievement Award will be presented to Sergio Cedeño Amador of Ecuador. As the General Manager of Industrial Agrícola Cañas and a graduate of Zamorano University, Mr. Cedeño Amador has spent his career as a pioneer in Ecuadorian agriculture, significantly advancing both the mango and cocoa industries. This award recognizes his decades of dedication, his role in elevating international standards, and his unwavering commitment to the growth of the tropical fruit sector. His legacy serves as an inspiration to the next generation of agricultural leaders throughout the Americas.

The full itinerary for this landmark event, which details the scheduling and session breakdowns for all five pillars, can be viewed at the following link.



Registration is now officially open to all industry stakeholders and interested parties.

