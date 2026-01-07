New Spanish citrus range on offer at Dutch company

Willem Dijk AGF in the Netherlands offers a richly varied Spanish range in winter, from juicy oranges to aromatic herbs and bright bell peppers. The company has long supplied customers in the Netherlands, Belgium, and Germany with reliable quality products under strong brands like Filosofo and Elefant. "We source herbs such as mint, coriander, parsley, and dill from Murcia, bell peppers, zucchini, and eggplant from Almería, and most citrus fruits from Valencia, with some from Murcia," explains buyer Ronnie Moorman.

© Willem Dijk AGF

Mandarins: club varieties lead

For mandarins, Willem Dijk has partnered with Filosofo from Valencia for 30 years. In the second half of the citrus season, the focus is on Tang Gold and ClemenDolce. Club varieties offer more consistent flavor and quality, achieving better prices. "These easy peelers should be available until March," says Moorman. The season starts with Satsumas until late November, followed by clementines, with or without leaves. Leaf mandarins sell better in Belgium and Germany than in the Netherlands.

Elefant oranges

The range also includes Elefant oranges from Valencia, with Willem Dijk holding exclusive rights in the Netherlands, Germany, and Belgium. The orange season begins with Navelinas, followed by Navel Late, Navel Powell, Chislett, and finally Midknight to close the season. Excellent availability is supported by growers' earlier planting and a marketing campaign featuring mini red elephants, which attracted many new Dutch customers.

© Willem Dijk AGF

New supplier: Style © Willem Dijk AGF

This year, Willem Dijk has partnered with Style, supplying untreated lemons from Murcia and leaf mandarins such as Oronules and Clemenules, mainly for Belgium. Style also provides bell peppers, zucchini, grapefruit, persimmons, and stone fruit in summer. Moorman notes that Satsumas performed well, though the transition to Owari was slightly disappointing flavor-wise.

Competition and transport

Competition from Egypt or Morocco is not seen as a serious threat. Clients insist on Elefant oranges throughout the season, with only juicing oranges imported from Egypt; Moroccan oranges are no longer used. South African citrus delayed the start of early Spanish mandarins by about three weeks.

Rising road freight costs are a concern. A trip from Valencia to the Netherlands recently cost €3,100, up from €2,600–2,700 last year, even outside peak season. Climate change currently seems less impactful on Spanish trade, though thrip problems in Almería have driven bell pepper prices high. "All in all, the Spanish season looks excellent again," Ronnie concludes. "There's plenty of quality produce, but we must ensure everything arrives on time for the holidays."

© Willem Dijk AGF

For more information:

Willem Dijk AGF

De Ossenboer 2

7547 SJ Enschede

Tel: +31 (0)53 432 58 00

[email protected]

www.willemdijk.nl