"Demand for Egyptian citrus has also increased in Latin America, especially Brazil"

The Egyptian season has kicked off, and production is slightly higher than last year, says Rayan El Sawy, Chairman for Egyptian fresh produce exporter Egyptian Emirati Import & Export: "At Egyptian Emirati Import & Export, we have started the Egyptian citrus season, featuring Valencia oranges, Navel oranges Murcott mandarins and lemons, harvested at peak maturity and handled under strict quality and food safety standards. This season's production is stable, even slightly higher than last year, supported by favorable weather conditions, improved farm management, and optimal harvest timing, resulting in abundant quantities and consistent quality."

© Egyptian Emirati Import and Export

According to El Sawy, demand for Egyptian citrus is increasing in Latin America countries on top of the strong demand in more traditional markets. "Current demand is strong and stable, particularly from Europe, the Gulf region, Russia and CIS countries, and Asian markets. Demand has also increased in Latin America, especially Brazil, driven by competitive prices, reliable supply, and strong demand for juices and fresh produce. Prices are generally in line with last season's prices with some variations depending on size variety, and transportation costs. Overall Egyptian citrus fruits remain highly competitive in international markets."

The exporter is expanding, as it now also has an office in Spain: "Our company has witnessed significant strategic development in recent years. We have expanded our international presence with the opening of our office in Murcia, Spain, one of Europe's key fresh produce hubs, as well as strengthening our operations in the United Arab Emirates," El Sawy concludes.

© Egyptian Emirati Import and Export

Egyptian Emirati Import & Export will be exhibiting during Fruit Logistics in Berlin. You can find their booth in Hall 23, stand G70.

