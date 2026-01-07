“Spanish season: lemon and persimmon shortage, while Tango and Nadorcott remain positive outliers”

Spanish greenhouse vegetable production is under severe pressure. Growers are struggling with pests, declining yields, rising costs, and increasing competition from countries such as Morocco and Turkey. According to Pieter de Ruiter of Dutch importer 4Fruit Company, the current trading model is becoming unsustainable. "Growers are barely surviving, margins are under pressure, and the system is reaching its limits," he says.

In Almería, greenhouse growers are battling thrips, viruses, and the effects of climate change. "Disease pressure is extremely high, while supermarkets impose ever-stricter rules on crop protection. That combination makes profitable cultivation almost impossible," Pieter explains. Yields and quality are falling, while costs continue to rise. He adds that pests advancing from North Africa worsen the situation, particularly in autumn, and that biological crop protection alone is no longer sufficient.

The season will probably end early

As a result, the Spanish fruit-vegetable season may end early, especially for peppers. "November was disastrous, with far less supply than usual. December and January were more stable thanks to cooler temperatures, but the damage was already done," says Pieter. Lost volumes cannot be recovered, and other countries are stepping in. Morocco and Turkey are strengthening their market positions, while Israel is gaining ground in Eastern Europe but losing share elsewhere due to political tensions.

Rocky start for citrus season

The Spanish citrus season has also had a difficult start, particularly for mandarins. Climate-related overlaps between early varieties caused a rocky opening with inconsistent flavor. Up to late November, volumes were around 10% below expectations. In contrast, South African mandarins such as Tango and Nadorcott performed strongly. "They simply taste better, and prices were attractive because Spanish supply pressured the market," Pieter notes. South Africa continues to invest heavily in these club varieties, unlike competitors such as Turkey, Egypt, and South America.

For oranges, Spanish Navelinas only became available at the end of November. Until then, South African juicing oranges dominated the market, often selling below cost. Spanish growers in Andalusia are now racing to market their fruit before Egyptian oranges take over by late February. "It won't be a bumper crop, but volumes will be pushed aggressively," Pieter expects.

Margins throughout the chain worry him most. "Persimmons retail for around one euro each, while I receive only €0.30 to €0.33 per piece. Where does the rest go?" he asks. According to Pieter, growers bear increasing risks while returns stagnate. Without structural change, production will shift to countries with lower labor costs and looser regulations. "Morocco and Turkey are ready for that."

Trouble in the south

Logistical problems further complicate matters in the southern hemisphere. In South Africa, geopolitical tensions have forced vessels to bypass the Suez Canal, overloading Cape Town's port. Delays, staff shortages, damaged equipment, and longer transit times are causing quality losses and missed agreements. Similar issues affect Peru, where transshipment delays create uncertainty and risk. "Finding a new balance between cultivation and trade has become unavoidable," Pieter concludes.(PB/PDC)

