Florida's citrus industry is showing signs of a strong revival after years of losses caused by canker and citrus greening, a pest-borne disease that devastated orchards across the state. Dun-D Citrus Growers, a cooperative of local farmers, reports that trees are thriving under the Citrus Under Protective Screen (CUPS) method, which uses large screened structures to block the Asian citrus psyllid, the vector of greening.

"Per day, we're packaging more than a million pieces of fruit," said CEO Steven Callaham. "In 10 years, you're going to start seeing volume double." The protective screens not only prevent disease but also diffuse sunlight, promoting faster growth and higher yields. Tree density has doubled to over 300 trees per acre compared to traditional planting.

CFO Jennifer Schaal noted the difference CUPS makes in delivering high-quality fruit to customers, emphasizing the importance of disease-free orchards. Callaham added that even with hurricane damage and high capital costs, the investment in protective structures remains economically viable.

Florida citrus is a key part of the state economy, supplying millions of oranges and grapefruits nationwide. The resurgence promises stronger local jobs, preservation of agricultural heritage, and consistent access to fresh citrus year-round.

Looking ahead, growers plan to expand screened groves and plant resistant varieties. The industry will continue monitoring yields, market demand, and environmental challenges such as hurricanes and disease pressure to ensure the long-term success and resilience of the CUPS model. Florida citrus is moving from crisis toward a modern, high-yield, and sustainable future.

Source: www.fox13news.com