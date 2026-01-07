European Commission cuts inspection rate for Egyptian citrus

Egypt has secured a reduction in additional inspections on its citrus exports to the European Union, the Minister of Agriculture and Land Reclamation, Alaa Farouk, announced. The European Commission has approved cutting the extra inspection rate from 20% to 10%, according to an official report from Dr. Mohamed El-Mansy, Head of the Central Administration for Agricultural Quarantine.

The reduction follows official discussions with the European Commission's Standing Committee, during which Egypt presented its new agricultural quarantine monitoring system. The system has notably improved the quality and safety of citrus shipments, prompting the EU to grant a second consecutive reduction within a year—after a previous cut from 30% to 20% in November 2024.

Minister Farouk highlighted that the decision underscores international recognition of Egypt's export monitoring system and will strengthen the competitiveness of Egyptian citrus fruits, a key export crop, in global markets. The measure is set to take effect 20 days after its publication in the Official Journal of the European Union.

Farouk also praised the coordination with the Egyptian Trade Representation Office in Brussels, led by Minister Plenipotentiary Nasser Hamed, which facilitated technical communications and clarified EU requirements. He further commended the Agricultural Services and Follow-up Sector and the Central Administration for Agricultural Quarantine for establishing regulatory frameworks that ensure the continued quality and safety of Egypt's agricultural exports.

