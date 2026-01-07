Brazilian orange juice export to US increase while, EU exports decline

According to Comex Stat/MDIC data analyzed by Cepea, Brazilian orange juice exports showed contrasting trends during the first five months of the 2025/26 crop year (July–November 2025). Exports to the United States reached 162.8 thousand tonnes in frozen concentrated equivalent (66° Brix), up 25.9% from the same period last year. Meanwhile, shipments to the European Union, traditionally Brazil's largest market, fell 25.5% to 160.6 thousand tonnes.

Cepea researchers note that the high quality of the 2025/26 crop, coupled with weaker EU demand, has allowed Brazil's processing industry to rebuild inventories. This has put downward pressure on orange prices paid to growers, affecting both exports and the domestic market.

Domestically, the effects are evident in fresh fruit prices. Between December 15 and 18, oranges on the tree traded at an average of BRL 46.58 per 40.8-kg box, marking an 11.45% decline from the previous week. Analysts attribute this drop to a combination of inventory replenishment and softer demand, highlighting how international market dynamics directly influence local pricing.

Source: datamarnews.com