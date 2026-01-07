Farmworkers sue federal government over DOL rule which allegedly could cut wages

Eighteen farmworkers, including four from Michigan, are suing the federal government over a U.S. Department of Labor (DOL) rule that dramatically cuts wages for H-2A visa agricultural workers. The workers and the United Farm Workers union filed the lawsuit in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of California, seeking to reverse the policy that could reduce pay by up to $7 an hour.

The H-2A program allows farms to hire foreign labor without undercutting American workers' wages. Plaintiffs argue the new rule will create "downward pressure" on wages across the agricultural sector. Diego Iñiguez-López of the United Farm Workers Foundation said, "These wage cuts are going to deepen food insecurity and poverty for farmworkers, who ensure we have food on our tables."

The dispute centers on the "adverse effect wage rate," which sets H-2A wages roughly equal to what U.S. farmworkers earn. The DOL's recent rule changes the calculation to address worker shortages and prevent disruptions in food supply. However, the policy could reduce wages in states like New York from $18.83 to $13.28, California from $19.97 to $13.45, Florida from $16.23 to $10.18, and Michigan from $18.15 to $13.78 for lower-skilled workers. With housing adjustments, some H-2A wages could drop below minimum wage.

Plaintiffs such as Irene Mendoza and Margaret DeAnda Magallon argue the cuts threaten their ability to pay for essentials, forcing them to seek second jobs or food assistance. Legal representation warns the rule "will likely further depress wages" for vulnerable farmworkers.

The DOL estimates the wage changes could shift $2.46 billion annually from H-2A workers to employers, totaling $17.29 billion over 10 years. Advocates call the policy a win for corporate profits at the expense of farm labor, while farming groups argue the wage freeze is necessary to sustain operations amid rising labor costs.

Source: www.mlive.com