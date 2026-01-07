Now underway: Greece at a standstill. All roads blocked until 7pm

At this moment, Greek farmers are carrying out simultaneous nationwide blockades on dozens of bypass roads across the country, to which traffic had previously been diverted due to the initial blockades. The bypass blockades are expected to conclude at 7 pm (Greek time). Additionally, the critical Malgara passage will remain completely closed until December 23, as the closure has been extended not only to the exit lanes from Thessaloniki but also to the entry lanes. At the same time, blockades at border customs points remain in place.

Snapshot of the tractor blockade at Malgara.

This new militant action, in accordance with the decisions of yesterday's nationwide farmers' assembly, is being carried out because the Greek government continues to refuse acceptance of the four red lines proposed by Greek farmers as a prerequisite for sitting at the negotiations table (electricity price cap, tax-free gas, guaranteed minimum prices, and full compensation for income loss). As a result, the demonstrations are entering a new phase of escalation just ahead of the Christmas holidays.

Greek farmers declare readiness to spend Christmas and welcome the New Year on the roads if the government does not fulfill their survival demands.

Several polls presented this week in Greek media indicate that eight out of ten Greeks support the farmers' demands. On their side, farmers are carefully choosing their blockade tactics so as not to alienate the favorable stance of the Greek public, but rather to strengthen it. Therefore, among other local initiatives, they have decided to open all road tolls across Greece this weekend, allowing the free passage of all vehicles. Furthermore, starting on Tuesday — Christmas Eve — farmers will facilitate free and safe passage through the blockades for people traveling to their holiday destinations, while also calling on the government not to obstruct this effort through the use of police force.

"Farmer fight. They drain you dry." An old and popular slogan from the Greek farmer' protests, written on a placard carried by a tractor.

During yesterday's national assembly, all representatives stated that Greek farmers are prepared to spend Christmas and welcome the New Year on the roads alongside their families, as the fulfillment of their red-line demands is a matter of sheer economic survival for them, even if the government proceeds with the payment of all the €1,2 billion in European subsidies owed since 2024.

Mr. Rizos Maroudas, head of the major blockade of Nikaia and one of the leaders of the Greek farmers' movement, clearly outlined the farmers' intentions in his opening speech at the national assembly: "Our survival is our realism. They characterize our demands as maximalist, when they are demands of survival, while they hand out floods of billions to the war industry, energy companies, banks, and industrialists. They foresee reductions in resources through the new CAP, due to war preparations. They have money to give. That is why our demands are realistic."

"We will stay as long as it takes! We will not leave unless we secure income compensation, production costs, the demands of survival, which are our own red lines. Anyone who dares to act in an undermining way, outside our collective decisions, will find the organized farmers' movement standing against them," he clarified.