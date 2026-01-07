Fresh India Show 2026 dates announced

Fresh India Show returns to Mumbai in 2026 with a stronger focus on India's dual role as both a sourcing hub and a fast‑growing market for imported fresh produce, says M. B. Naqvi, Chief Coordinator and CEO of the event. "The 8th edition of Fresh India Show, or FIS 2026, will be held on 29–30 May 2026 at the CIDCO Exhibition & Convention Center in Mumbai. This edition will emphasize India's export readiness and sustainable growth in fresh produce and cold‑chain infrastructure, while connecting stakeholders across production, post‑harvest, trade, retail, and technology."

© Fresh India Show

According to Naqvi, the show is anticipated to gather around 200 exhibitors and over 5,000 visitors from 15 countries across South East Asia, the Middle East, Europe, and Africa. "Visitors can expect a broad showcase of fresh fruits and vegetables, frozen and value‑added products, planting material, protected cultivation technologies, cold‑chain solutions, packhouse and logistics infrastructure, as well as retail‑ready innovations."

© Fresh India Show

The product focus will be on India's major fresh produce categories, such as grapes, bananas, mangoes, citrus, onions, and other vegetables, to growing segments like berries, organic lines, and indigenous fruits, reflecting both sourcing diversity and changing consumer preferences. "FIS 2026 places more weight on two‑way trade opportunities than in previous years, mirroring India's position as both a major exporter and an increasingly important import destination for premium and exotic produce," Naqvi explains.

© Fresh India Show

A concurrent seminar held on both exhibition dates will examine export–import trends, global market access, varietal innovation, post‑harvest loss reduction, cold‑chain expansion, and organised retail growth, along with sessions on value‑added, fresh‑cut and frozen produce, and emerging direct‑to‑consumer models. "Dedicated focus zones for cold‑chain, packhouses, protected cultivation, hydroponics and precision farming are being planned to demonstrate how technology and infrastructure are supporting quality, consistency and market access for fresh produce in India," he adds.

© Fresh India Show

On the exhibitor side, FIS 2026 will be targeting growers, exporters, importers, retail chains, foodservice and QSR operators, cold‑chain and logistics firms, agribusiness investors and technology providers, while visitor outreach is aimed at sourcing heads, category managers, and other decision‑makers from India and overseas. "Mumbai's role as a leading import-export gateway, and its proximity to Vashi APMC, Asia's largest wholesale fruit and vegetable market, remain important in attracting serious trade visitors. To support a more structured networking experience, our organising committee is working with APEDA and other trade bodies to plan Reverse Buyer–Seller Meetings and B2B matchmaking. Information on early‑bird pricing, customised zones and sponsorship packages is available on request."

For more information:

M B Naqvi

Media Today Group

Tel: +91 9899380104 / 9319608806

Email: [email protected]

www.freshindiashow.com