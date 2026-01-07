The current Egyptian orange season will bring much-needed relief to exporters after two to three turbulent seasons, according to Ibrahim Dawa, general manager of Al Mostafa.

"We expect a much calmer, more predictable, and stable export season. For one thing, the local orange processing industry has stabilized with Brazil's recovery. Brazil left a huge gap in the market last season, benefiting Egyptian processors and having a huge impact on fresh orange exports. That's one less burden this season," Dawa says.

"We are also blessed this season in Egypt with stable production, uniform quality, and better sizing. This bodes well for more consistent pricing among different exporters," he continues.

The exporter expects Egyptian orange exports to recover in various international markets, thereby avoiding excess supply in the European market. He explains, "Everything indicates that orange exports will be balanced across all markets. Unlike soft citrus, where competition is very strong with other origins such as Morocco, there is not much competition in the orange sector during the Egyptian season, especially in its second half, with Valencia oranges."

Other Egyptian exporters said that although the Navel orange season could bring a certain level of competition from Chinese supply and the late volumes of the South African season, they nevertheless expect demand to exceed the global supply of Valencia oranges later in the season.

The long-awaited resolution to the Red Sea crisis may not materialize until April 2026, when all shipping companies will have resumed normal operations, according to transport representatives. However, sources within the Egyptian citrus industry say conditions have improved significantly, suggesting a recovery in Egyptian orange exports to Asia this season.

"We also expect, given all these parameters, a longer export season than last year, which could last until the end of June. This contributes to more normal and calm working conditions," Dawa concludes.

