Dutch wholesaler focuses on quality with tree-ripened Greek oranges

John Vos, account manager at Gebrs van Aarle – a Dutch fresh produce wholesaler and part of the Groot fresh group – sees a phenomenon that is gaining prominence: a focus on quality. "Greengrocers, farm shops, and street vendors who opt for higher quality standards can clearly distinguish themselves from supermarkets. By deliberately focusing on quality, they strengthen their identity and respond to a growing consumer desire: people will pay more for products they truly enjoy," says John.

© Gebrs van Aarle

Gebrs van Aarle exclusively imports tree-ripened Creta Star oranges from Greece. "Consumers return especially for them. They're not available until mid-December at the earliest, but fruit and vegetable specialists get their first inquiries as early as October." Outside Greece, Creta Star is only available in four European countries. "We proudly supply the Netherlands; the product is also supplied only to Denmark, Germany, and the United Kingdom."

Tree-ripened oranges

Importantly, unlike many other orange varieties, which are picked unripe and then brought up to color, Creta Star is fully ripe before being harvested. "It's a true tree-ripened product, with Greece's authentic flavor and experience. People always love that," John explains. That tree-ripening, though, shortens this variety's shelf life somewhat. "South African oranges can last up to two months, but our tree-ripened fruit keeps well for about four weeks. That's not a problem, because they have a relatively short journey from Crete to the Netherlands and sell quickly, too."

© Gebrs van Aarle

A top season expected

The coming harvesting season's outlook is excellent."The weather's been favorable, and there have been no setbacks," John points out. "We expect a top season with good-sized, brightly-colored oranges that are sweet, juicy, and easy to peel. They're so juicy, some greengrocers even use them for freshly squeezed juice." The season usually runs until mid-March, depending on the weather in Crete.

© Gebrs van Aarle

Creta Star demand is rising, and John can flexibly adjust volumes. "We've been working with grower Synergatiki since 2016. Over the years, we've built a solid relationship, ensuring that sufficient volume is available to meet the increasing demand. More and more consumers will probably discover this orange, and sales in the Netherlands will keep increasing," he concludes. (MW)

For more information:

Gebroeders van Aarle

Van Leeuwenhoekweg 39

5482 TK Schijndel

Tel: +31 073 544 19 19

[email protected]

www.gebrsvanaarle.eu