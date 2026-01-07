Tuttofood 2026 to expand fruit and vegetable area

Tuttofood will take place in Milan from 11 to 14 May 2026, with an expanded focus on fruit and vegetables through its Tutto fruit & veg area.

According to the organisers, around 80% of exhibitors have already been confirmed, including approximately 30% from outside Italy. More than 70 countries are expected to be represented. Overall participation at the 2026 edition is projected to increase by 15 to 20% compared with previous editions.

The event will be spread across 10 pavilions, bringing together Italian and international exhibitors within a net exhibition space of around 90,000 square metres. This represents an increase of about 15% compared with 2025. The layout is intended to allow buyers to access a broad range of food categories within a single venue.

© Tuttofood

Within Tuttofood 2026, the Tutto fruit & veg area will be expanded and will include international exhibitors such as trade promotion organisations from Chile, Mexico, and Egypt, alongside food companies active in the fresh produce segment. The Italian fruit village will also be part of the pavilion, focusing on geographical indications and region-specific products from Italy.

Trade data cited by the organisers indicate that Latin America exported more than 51 million tonnes of fruit and vegetables in 2024, an increase of 3.3% compared with 2023. Mexico and Ecuador are highlighted as major exporters within this context.

The Tutto fruit & veg area will increase its exhibition space by around 30% compared with previous editions and will be located in Pavilion 4, which will be dedicated to fresh and ultra-fresh products. The pavilion will cover categories including fresh and exotic fruit, processed fruit and vegetables, fresh-cut and ready-to-eat products, dried fruit, organic produce, and frozen vegetables.

A business lounge within the area will be available for buyers and purchasing managers specialising in fresh produce. Attendance is expected from more than 30 countries, including Brazil, Chile, and Colombia.

The programme will also include a fruit & veg arena, which will host conferences, seminars, and presentations related to the fruit and vegetable sector. Topics are expected to cover market developments, processing, retail, and foodservice, as well as consumer trends. An observatory will provide analysis of consumption patterns for fresh, processed, and fresh-cut fruit and vegetables in key European markets.

Fiere di Parma, the organiser of Tuttofood, stated that the inclusion of fruit and vegetables reflects ongoing changes in production systems and consumption patterns within the European agri-food sector, and aims to integrate the segment more closely with other food categories present at the event.

