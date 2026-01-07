A look ahead at SWIPE 2026

Attendees at the Southwest International Produce Expo (SWIPE) will learn from some of the industry's best and brightest at its educational session programming.

SWIPE educational sessions tackle some of the most important topics affecting the global produce supply chain today, including preparation for black-swan events, harnessing new technologies, and navigating trade disruptions. Held on Friday, January 23, participants will hear from leaders with hands-on experience addressing the future of fresh produce.

© Fresh Produce Association of the Americas

The FPAA SWIPE Committee created panels that bring together perspectives representing many aspects of the buyer experience in the supply chain. Panelists include major retailers, wholesale legends, and strategic minds from Wakefern Food Corp, Markon, Charlie's Produce, H-E-B, Associated Wholesale Grocers, and more. These panels are designed to give real, actionable information to suppliers and others in the industry.

Panels will be led by skilled moderators, including Matt Mandel from SunFed Produce, Ron Lemaire of the Canadian Produce Marketing Association, and Tony Mitchell of Indianapolis Fruit.

Panels include:

10:00—10:45 am Black Swan Event: Preparing for the Unpredictable: The day's first panel will be a thought-provoking discussion on crisis management, planning and recovery. Mandel and panelists will share strategies for insulating businesses from the effects of a "black swan" scenario, such as another global pandemic.

10:45—11:30 am AI in Grocery: Easing Shrink and Other Common Challenges: Mitchell is moderating a panel of AI experts and retailers who will speak about the ways that AI is changing grocery operations and inventory management. They'll also discuss AI's applications for common challenges such as food waste, shrink and rising operational costs.

12:45—1:30 pm Duties & Tariffs: How Retail is Navigating the Impact of an Unstable Supply Chain: Lemaire will moderate a discussion on trade disruption and cross-border complexity while exploring how to weather supply chain turbulence and keep loyal shoppers.

© Fresh Produce Association of the Americas

"SWIPE education sessions are designed to get beyond surface-level chatter," said Lance Jungmeyer, president of the FPAA. "Our panelists have faced the challenges, solved real-world problems in our sector and done the work. It's a fun and enlightening day for anyone connected to the fresh produce industry."

SWIPE 2026 takes place January 22–24, at the JW Marriott Starr Pass Resort and Spa. Education sessions are held on Friday, January 23, from 10:00 am to 1:30 pm. Register and see the full agenda at www.swipeexpo.com.

For more information:

Lance Jungmeyer

Fresh Produce Association of the Americas

[email protected]

www.freshfrommexico.com

Allison Moore

Fresh Produce Association of the Americas

[email protected]

www.freshfrommexico.com