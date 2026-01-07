"Valley Gold is gaining traction in Spain thanks to its high production volumes and appealing commercial window"

Amid cost pressures, climate uncertainty, and the search for profitable, safe varieties, some citrus growers are increasingly turning to alternatives like the protected Valley Gold mandarin, which has become more popular in Spain.

"I had been working with varieties plagued by many problems of alternaria, veracity, and above all, a lot of uncertainty when harvesting," stated Daniel Delgado, grower and manager of the company Magranatum in Picassent, Valencia.

© Citricom

"I was very impressed by how Valley Gold fills an interesting window, just after Clemenules and before other second-season varieties. This variety is designed to be productive and stable. It stands out for its excellent internal quality, with outstanding post-harvest performance, making it highly attractive for trade, as it can be stored in cold storage for a long time without any quality issues," he stated.

"Valley Gold is notable for its high yield compared to other varieties. We have been working with this variety on a one-hectare plot for over two years. We planted it in April 2023 and now expect to harvest about 50,000 kilograms," he added.

"In addition to its high yield, this variety is notable for its resistance to Alternaria disease and easy peeling, setting it apart from other varieties such as Clemenvilla. It can also remain on the trees for an extended period. Last year, tests showed the fruit remained of excellent quality until the end of March. This gives me an extensive commercial window. However, I expect to harvest it before the end of December," stated Daniel Delgado.

© Citricom

"In recent years, as it has been wetter, alternaria has proliferated a lot in certain orchards. It is almost impossible to eliminate and skyrockets costs. Using resistant varieties helps reduce expenses and problems. The fruit remains on the tree well despite heavy rains since October, and almost no fruit has fallen," he stated.

"Valley Gold is gaining more traction by the year, and we growers are getting the hang of the variety to achieve quantity and quality. All the businesses that have visited us this year have really liked this variety and have asked me for more kilos of fruit", Daniel affirms.

"It produces large, uniform-sized fruit with a vibrant orange color and high sweetness. This week, we conducted various internal analyses, which showed results of around 14 degrees Brix and an acidity of 1.01," he added.

Since it is a protected and relatively new variety, some growers might be cautious about purchasing it. "I would tell other growers to plant it. It has impressive qualities, strong potential, and good commercial and production yields. It produces almost no waste, so all the fruit is practically marketable," Daniel says.

© Citricom

"This variety gives me peace of mind. If I were to go back, I would plant it again without hesitation. I have a young plantation that is thriving, and we are expanding the area. "This year, we plan to start certifying the fruit as Valley Gold to gain recognition in the market," he said.

José López Pérez, sales manager for this variety at Citricom in Spain, thanked Daniel Delgado for his transparency and for sharing his experience with Valley Gold. "We would also like to invite interested growers to visit the farm in Picassent, Valencia, to see first-hand the agronomic performance and quality of the fruit," he added.

"Due to rising demand for plants and planting requests, we plan to increase royalty prices soon. This strategy aims to protect and valorize Valley Gold, supporting sustainable growth. Our goal is to enhance the variety's value and improve fruit prices in the market," José López stated.



