Indefinite and prolonged blockades of all Greek customs points underway

Greek farmers have once again proceeded with an indefinite blockade of the largest customs point between Greece and Bulgaria, that of Promachonas (Kulata in Bulgarian), for trucks today, continuing to implement the plan to escalate their mobilisations that they announced at the beginning of the week. As a result, the customs point is closing again after its temporary opening for a few hours yesterday, which aimed to relieve the area from the kilometres-long queue of trucks that had formed.

In addition, farmers and livestock breeders from Nevrokopi in Drama are proceeding today as well, Thursday (18/12), with an eight-hour blockade (until 20:00). The roadblock has been set up at a distance of 500 metres from the Exohi customs point, at the Greek–Bulgarian border, and during the blockade the entry and exit of trucks of all types is prohibited, while the circulation of passenger vehicles and tourist buses is carried out via alternative routes.

© Fotis Karabetsos | FreshPlaza.com

Producers at the Evzonoi customs point are proceeding with a blockade of the crossing from 18:00 for four hours. The blockade concerns both entry into and exit from the country and applies to all vehicles – trucks and passenger cars – with passage allowed only in emergency cases.

A four-hour blockade of the Niki customs point (until 23:00) was also decided today, Thursday (18/12), by the producers present at the site, with the mobilisation concerning all trucks. At the same time, the critical road artery connecting Thessaloniki with Western Macedonia, as well as with Athens and southern Greece, remains closed indefinitely at the height of Malgara.

According to Ms Maria Anastasiadou, commercial director of Kavala Coop from Kavala, the transport of kiwifruit, as well as other products, is facing multiple challenges, such as a shortage of trucks due to major delays at the borders, higher driver fees, many hours of delays in road transport to export loading ports, as well as the complete loss of shipping routes.

The escalation of the blockades at customs points and road arteries that began last night was triggered by farmers' anger when, while they still have not been paid the basic support they are owed for months, despite government promises, the state insurance organisation yesterday launched a wave of fund seizures for contributions from beneficiaries' accounts, without those beneficiaries having received a single euro.

Attempting to ease the anger and indignation of farmers and livestock breeders, Christos Kellas, Deputy Minister of Rural Development and Food, speaking this morning to the media, noted that "by oversight, due to an error by the technical advisor".

Agricultural roadblocks across the country are in turmoil and are currently holding a new nationwide meeting with the aim of escalating pressure on the government. So far, the government has not taken a position on any of their demands, neither those concerning the payment of overdue subsidies, nor those concerning the reduction of production costs and the protection of their income.

More news will emerge from today's nationwide meeting of farmers, with the indicator of developments pointing towards even tougher mobilisations in the immediate future.