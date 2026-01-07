Vietnam pomelo import approval raises biosecurity concerns

An application from Vietnam to export fresh pomelo to Australia has recently been approved by the Department of Agriculture, Fisheries, and Forestry. Following the decision, Citrus Australia has reiterated its concerns regarding biosecurity risks linked to the proposed market access.

During the public consultation period last year, Citrus Australia submitted a technical assessment of the proposed import conditions. The submission focused on the risk of citrus canker transmission, noting that the disease is widespread in Vietnam's citrus-growing regions and that commercially packed fruit is a recognised pathway. Citrus canker is considered difficult and costly to manage once established.

© Citrus Australia

After being notified that imports had been approved, Citrus Australia lodged a further submission with the Department outlining scientific and operational risks associated with the decision. The document called for a more detailed risk assessment, particularly in relation to citrus canker.

Citrus Australia also wrote to the Minister for Agriculture, Julie Collins, requesting a pause to the import process and the initiation of a Biosecurity Import Risk Analysis. The Minister responded that the request was denied on the basis that the proposal did not meet the criteria for such an analysis.

In addition to written submissions, Citrus Australia has held two meetings with senior departmental officials to discuss assumptions underpinning the current risk assessment. Discussions have also taken place with the Federal Opposition to raise awareness of potential implications for Australian citrus production if biosecurity settings change.

The organisation stated that its position is not opposed to trade, noting that Australian citrus growers rely heavily on export markets. However, it highlighted that Australia has historically applied strict biosecurity standards for citrus imports, particularly from countries where citrus canker is present. Allowing pomelo imports from regions where the disease is endemic represents a change in approach.

Citrus Australia has questioned the reliance on assumptions drawn from a 2009 risk assessment for Japanese Unshu mandarins, noting differences in disease prevalence, export volumes, and monitoring systems compared with Vietnam's current pomelo industry.

If imports proceed, Citrus Australia has called for strengthened measures, including in-country auditing, pre-clearance systems, mandatory testing, orchard and packhouse controls, endpoint treatment,s and enhanced post-entry verification. According to the organisation, several of these measures have been incorporated into the proposed work plan for Vietnam following recent discussions with the Department.

Citrus Australia indicated it will continue engaging with government and regulators and has requested further clarification on how identified risks will be managed.

