Moving into winter limes

SiCar Farms is transitioning into its winter lime crop, complementing its year-round supply and supporting retailer citrus promotions focused on health and wellness at the start of the new year. The company brings more than 40 years of experience across three generations and remains committed to delivering premium-quality limes through responsible and sustainable farming practices.

"Our limes deliver nutrition and flavor. Citrus is naturally rich in vitamin C, which supports immunity, skin health, and energy. At the same time, our farming practices ensure we grow high-quality fruit with respect for the environment," said Luis Gudino, CEO of SiCar Farms.

According to the USDA National Nutrient Database, limes are an excellent source of vitamin C—an essential nutrient for immune function—while being low in calories and fat and providing a modest amount of protein. Vitamin C also plays a role in skin health and energy levels.

"Today's consumers want more than great flavor—they're looking for foods and beverages that support overall wellness and help boost their vitamin C intake," Gudino added.

As part of its continued growth, the company has expanded operations into Florida, strengthening its ability to serve consumers across the Northeast quickly and efficiently. This strategic expansion reduces transit times, allowing limes to reach retail and foodservice partners quicker, resulting in improved freshness, extended shelf life, and strong overall quality for consumers.

The company sources its limes from regions with favorable climates that support strong yields and fruit quality, reducing the need for excessive agricultural inputs. This approach reinforces its commitment to sustainability while delivering limes to market.

