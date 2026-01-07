"We are starting the Nova mandarin harvest, which is producing fewer volumes"

The Plus Berries production team has officially launched its citrus fruit campaign with the start of the Nova mandarin harvest. This variety, recognized as a benchmark in Huelva province, will guide the company's efforts throughout December.

The company's technical team aims to maximize fruit quality this season despite weather challenges.

Ioana Daniela Paucian, the company's citrus production technician, explains that spring weather has shaped this season's development.

"The rains coincided with the flowering and fruit set phases, which naturally helped regulate the load on the trees. This factor has led to a more consistent production volume compared to previous years, allowing us to focus our efforts on selecting and caring for the existing fruit."

Plus Berries' production this season covers 56 hectares of citrus, including 22 hectares of Nova, which is currently being harvested. The company plans to keep supplying late orange varieties. After finishing the mandarin harvest, they expect to begin harvesting the Barnfield variety at the end of February, followed by Valencia Midknight at the end of March.

"The season is closely monitored due to pests such as cotonet. Our production team's strategy focuses on monitoring and controlling plots, optimizing available resources to reduce pest impacts, and ensuring the fruit meets market standards," Ioana stated.

"The Nova mandarin continues to be our leading variety because of its outstanding post-harvest qualities. It is highly resistant, preserving its quality for two weeks after purchase, providing consumers with a consistently high-quality eating experience."