The harvest of Sicilian red oranges has begun

The first Moro red oranges are on their way. Gerardo Diana, president of the Consortium for the Protection of Sicilian Red Orange PGI, announced that the first fruits were harvested on 19 December. "Due to the recent temperature fluctuations, the red coloration has intensified, both externally and within the internal anthocyanin component," Diana explains. "The Tarocco harvest will begin on 2 January, and if all goes well, the Sanguinello harvest will start at the beginning of February."

© Cons. Tutela Arancia Rossa di Sicilia IGP

Sales are not only domestic; a large portion goes abroad. Germany is the main market, but sales are distributed throughout Europe. The Moro variety is in high demand in Germany, while operators in France prefer the Tarocco variety.

The Consortium promotes and protects this typical product, which is in high demand from large-scale distributors and wholesale markets. Supermarkets and discount stores absorb the largest volumes, but markets are also good sales channels. Up until 15 years ago, the volume was quite different, and wholesale was predominant. However, even today, wholesalers who prioritize quality for their customers request the certified product.

Regarding the upcoming commercial campaign, Diana is moderately optimistic: "The product's quality is optimal, and the quantities are normal, without excess or shortage. The size, which is merely an aesthetic factor anyway, is good. Consumption of products like ours increases during the festive season, and they are often included in high-quality Christmas baskets."

© Cristiano Riciputi | FreshPlaza.comGerardo Diana

The Consortium for the Protection of Sicilian Red Orange PGI will attend various events to promote the product, including the Fruit Logistica trade show in Berlin in early February 2026. "We will also be in attendance at both national and regional events," the president concludes. "This is evidence of our ongoing commitment to forge stronger ties with our consumers. We cannot forget that we are witnessing remarkable growth in e-commerce, with considerable demand and online sales."

