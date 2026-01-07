European Commission wants to accelerate the approval of biocontrol

The European Commission says that the approval process for biocontrol products and biocides is too slow. As a result, on 16 December, it presented new legislative proposals to speed up the authorisation of biocontrol solutions. These plans had already been expected in recent weeks. At the same time, the Commission wants to encourage the use of biocides, which are disinfectants needed to maintain hygiene in horticulture. This point was highlighted by Glastuinbouw Nederland in its response to the proposals. Because biocides have recently been widely discussed in the greenhouse industry, the issue is particularly relevant now.

"European growers have far fewer green and innovative crop protection products available than their competitors outside the EU," says Adri Bom-Lemstra, Chair of Glastuinbouw Nederland. "As a result, it is becoming increasingly difficult for them to compete on the global market. With these new legislative proposals, the Commission is rightly correcting that imbalance. At last, Brussels is daring to clear the way for what you could call a green revolution in horticulture."

For many years, Glastuinbouw Nederland has actively campaigned for faster approval of biocontrol solutions. Those efforts are now paying off, the organisation says with satisfaction, as the Commission's proposals closely align with recommendations from the sector itself. These recommendations had previously been echoed in the European Parliament and the Council of Agriculture Ministers (last two links in Dutch).

"Historic moment"

On the morning of December 17, the International Biocontrol Manufacturers' Association, IBMA, organised a press conference to mark what it described as a "historic moment". There are still points of concern, including how broadly the term biocontrol will be defined in the legislation. IBMA President Karel Bolckmans also points out that the proposals do not yet include a concrete timeline for faster approval procedures. He argues for a timeframe of three to four years, which is common outside Europe. In regions outside the European Union, approval procedures for biocontrol typically range from one to a maximum of five years, depending on the region.

The Vice President of IBMA stresses that this is not about deregulation, but about "better regulation". The goal is a smoother, more efficient approval process for the biocontrol products that growers urgently need.

Faster approval of biocontrol

The European Commission intends to formally include biocontrol in EU legislation, Glastuinbouw Nederland explains in its communications. This would allow Brussels to treat these products as a separate category, prioritise them over conventional crop protection products, and grant approvals more quickly. Until now, the EU has assessed green and conventional products in exactly the same way.

"This faster approval is absolutely essential," says Bom-Lemstra. "In recent years, many crop protection products have disappeared from the market, making profitable production in Europe increasingly difficult. Biocontrol is a crucial element in the new way of thinking about plant health. The focus shifts to resilient plants, prevention of diseases and pests, and ecological balance, instead of constantly fixing problems with chemical inputs."

An expansion of staff capacity at the European Food Safety Authority, EFSA, is also intended to support this process. EFSA assesses whether the active substances used in biocontrol are safe for people, animals, and the environment. Only after EFSA approval can individual member states decide whether specific crop protection products containing those substances may be used in greenhouses or in the field. The Commission proposes that EFSA should assist member states with this final assessment when national authorities lack sufficient capacity.

"The Commission is clearly opting for a truly European approach," Bom-Lemstra notes. "What is new is that EFSA's assessment will immediately apply across the entire EU and for an unlimited period. Another important change is that if one member state authorises a product, growers in other EU countries will also be allowed to use it. This prevents unfair competition between European growers."

Reviving biocides

The European Commission is also concerned about the slow approval of biocides. These products are used to control harmful bacteria, fungi, and viruses and are essential for keeping water systems, irrigation lines, greenhouses, and tools clean. Since 2010, biocides have required formal approval, just like crop protection products. Due to a lack of capacity at national authorisation authorities, only about half of all biocides have completed this process after fifteen years, according to Glastuinbouw Nederland.

"That is a major problem," says Bom-Lemstra. "Basic hygiene products for our greenhouses are at risk of disappearing. The sector is still waiting for the assessment of practical, workable hygiene applications."

Brussels is therefore urging EU member states to speed up the approval process for biocides. The Commission is trying to help by approving the underlying active substances for an unlimited period. "At the same time, we see member states threatening to ban biocides that have been stuck in the approval process since 2010," Bom-Lemstra warns. "If Europe wants to maintain the highest standards of hygiene in the production of vegetables, fruit, flowers, and plants, Brussels must ensure a transition period. Growers need to be allowed to continue using these biocides until a final decision has been made."

European Parliament and ministers in action

The Commission's proposals will now be submitted to the European Parliament and the Council of EU ministers for further discussion. Glastuinbouw Nederland is in close contact with both institutions to ensure that growers can start using these green and innovative solutions in their greenhouses as soon as possible.

LTO Nederland has also responded (link in Dutch) to the proposals, including through a video statement.

