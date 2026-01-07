"Finding balance after a challenging year in the lime market"

"Last year was challenging for the lime market. Continued high volumes from Brazil put pressure on prices, which were significantly lower than the year before," says Rene Bouman of Sour Supplier by FMI. "Currently, demand for limes is normal for this time of year, but volumes must remain limited in the coming weeks to keep the market stable."

"Brazilian exporters are aware of this situation and are considering ways to better align export volumes with market conditions in Europe. This should contribute to healthier pricing and a more stable market for all chain partners," the importer concludes hopefully.

