Rene Bouman, Sour Supplier by FMI:

"Finding balance after a challenging year in the lime market"

"Last year was challenging for the lime market. Continued high volumes from Brazil put pressure on prices, which were significantly lower than the year before," says Rene Bouman of Sour Supplier by FMI. "Currently, demand for limes is normal for this time of year, but volumes must remain limited in the coming weeks to keep the market stable."

© Sour Supplier by FMI

"Brazilian exporters are aware of this situation and are considering ways to better align export volumes with market conditions in Europe. This should contribute to healthier pricing and a more stable market for all chain partners," the importer concludes hopefully.

© Sour Supplier by FMI

© Sour Supplier by FMIFor more information:
Rene Bouman
Sour Supplier by FMI
Bijdorp-Oost 18a
2992 LA Barendrecht
[email protected]
www.SourSupplier.com

