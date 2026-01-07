"Export volumes will depend mainly on the intentions of each importing country"

Egyptian orange exports begin on December 15, two weeks later than last season. According to Mrs. Elena Albertovych, sales director at Globex Trading, this delay will not pose a major commercial problem. However, the orange season, like all Egyptian agricultural exports, will be sensitive to other factors.

© Youness Bensaid | FreshPlaza.com

Elena Albertovych (left) at Food Africa 2025

Mrs. Albertovych says, "I don't think the delay in the start of the season will cause us to miss the pre-Christmas commercial window. There is still enough time and plenty of logistical resources to supply several markets. In any case, major changes in seasonality are now a reality in Egypt. It's only a two-week delay for oranges, but it's even more pronounced for other products. The strawberry season started in November instead of January. Seasons are no longer typical due to climate change."

The exporter expects an abundant season for oranges. She adds, "This is what characterizes oranges as well as other fresh produce. Production is abundant, and prices are falling, in Egypt as elsewhere. This season, it is not supply volumes that are lacking or that will shape the outcome of the campaign, especially as orange concentrate factories will not be detrimental, but the geopolitical factor will need to be monitored."

Customs is becoming a major issue in the international trade of fresh produce. Export volumes will depend mainly on the political situation and the intentions of each importing country. The political situation also dictates the routes that the produce can or cannot take. This means that Egyptian mango exports have suffered greatly this season, but also that orange exports to Europe have increased by 12% in 2025," Mrs. Albertovych concludes.

