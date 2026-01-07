"Havva and Sigal are designed to deliver high performance and a superior consumer experience"

The Valencia-based company Genesis Fresh has completed a series of field visits across Spain's main citrus-growing regions to present new mandarin varieties currently in commercial production.

Havva mandarin.

The tour covered production areas from Tarragona to Huelva, including the Valencian Community, Murcia, and Seville. Growers, exporters, retailers, and technical specialists attended orchard visits to assess the performance of the mandarin varieties Havva™ and Sigal™, alongside other selections under development. The visits focused on observing tree behaviour under different soil types, climates, and management systems, as well as evaluating fruit quality parameters relevant to harvesting, packing, and marketing.

During the visits, participants reviewed factors such as yield consistency, ease of cultivation, fruit size and uniformity, peeling characteristics, shelf life, and post-harvest behaviour. Attention was also given to how the varieties perform under commercial conditions and how they fit into existing orchard structures. According to Genesis Fresh, further visits are planned in the coming weeks following interest from industry participants.

Havva and Sigal originate from the ORRi mandarin genetic line and were developed through the Volcani–Genesis Fresh breeding programme. The programme combines controlled hybridisation, molecular marker selection, and agronomic and sensory evaluation. The breeding work aims to address traits such as harvest timing, productivity, peelability, flavour profile, shelf life, and disease tolerance, with an emphasis on adaptability to Mediterranean growing conditions.

Havva is harvested between November and mid-January, depending on the region. It is positioned as a mid-season mandarin with stable internal quality, low seed presence under cross-pollination, and resistance to common quality defects such as puffing and granulation. The variety is intended for marketing during the early winter period.

Sigal is harvested from late December through mid-February. It is characterised by high juice content, easy peeling, and low seed levels under cross-pollination. The variety is positioned for the later winter window, with firmness intended to support handling and distribution through export supply chains.

Sigal mandarin.

Both Havva and Sigal carry genetic markers associated with resistance to Alternaria, a disease affecting mandarin production in Spain during the winter harvest period. According to the company, this resistance can reduce reliance on plant protection inputs and support more consistent pack-out rates. Genesis Fresh stated that licensed growers receive agronomic guidance, with the varieties designed to be managed within standard commercial orchard systems.

The nationwide tour reflects ongoing evaluation of new mandarin genetics under Spanish growing conditions, as producers and marketers assess varietal options for future planting and supply programs.

For more information:

David Alba

Genesis Fresh

Email: [email protected]

www.genesisfreshglobal.com