USDA allocates additional US$38.1 million for Tennessee recovery

The U.S. Department of Agriculture has announced US$38.1 million in additional assistance for agricultural producers in Tennessee affected by Hurricane Helene, following the signing of a block grant agreement between USDA and the Tennessee Department of Agriculture.

According to the USDA, the funding will support recovery efforts for eligible farmers and forest landowners who experienced losses during the 2024 hurricane season. The block grant allows the Tennessee Department of Agriculture to design and administer a state-level program tailored to local recovery needs.

The US$38.1 million allocation will cover infrastructure damage, timber losses, future economic losses, and market-related impacts that are not addressed through existing USDA disaster assistance programs. The Tennessee Department of Agriculture will manage the application process and provide further guidance to producers on eligibility and participation.

The funding forms part of the broader US$30 billion disaster relief package authorised under the American Relief Act, 2025. USDA is currently working with 14 states to implement similar block grant programs, each intended to address state-specific agricultural recovery challenges following natural disasters.

USDA, the office of Tennessee Governor Bill Lee, and the Tennessee Department of Agriculture confirmed that the agreement is intended to close gaps left by other federal assistance mechanisms. Producers are expected to receive further details through official communications from the Tennessee Department of Agriculture.

In addition to the Tennessee allocation, USDA reported that since March 2025, it has distributed more than US$16 billion in supplemental disaster assistance nationwide under the American Relief Act of 2025. This includes US$9.3 billion through the Emergency Commodity Assistance Program, more than US$1 billion through the Emergency Livestock Relief Program, with an additional US$1 billion in further payments expected, and more than US$5.7 billion paid under Stage One of the Supplemental Disaster Relief Program.

USDA indicated that block grant programs are intended to complement existing federal disaster tools by offering states greater flexibility in responding to region-specific agricultural losses. Further information on program implementation in Tennessee is expected to be published by the Tennessee Department of Agriculture in the coming weeks.

