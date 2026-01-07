U.S. and Mexico agree on 202,000 acre-feet water release

The United States and Mexico have reached an understanding on water deliveries under the 1944 Water Treaty, covering both the current cycle and outstanding obligations from the previous cycle. The agreement aims to address water shortfalls affecting farmers and ranchers in South Texas and to set out a framework for repayment of Mexico's existing water deficit.

Under the agreement, Mexico has committed to releasing 202,000 acre-feet of water to the United States, with deliveries expected to begin during the week of December 15, 2025. Both governments acknowledged that repayment of the remaining deficit from the previous water cycle is required and confirmed that negotiations are ongoing to finalise a longer-term plan by the end of January 2026.

U.S. officials stated that the understanding is intended to provide greater clarity for agricultural producers in the Rio Grande Valley, where reduced water deliveries in recent years have contributed to production losses and economic strain. The U.S. Department of Agriculture indicated it will work with Congress, other federal agencies, and producers to support planning for the upcoming crop season under conditions of variable water availability.

The 1944 Water Treaty obligates Mexico to deliver 1.75 million acre-feet of water to the United States from the Rio Grande River over five-year cycles. In return, the United States delivers 1.5 million acre-feet of water to Mexico from the Colorado River. Persistent delivery shortfalls by Mexico in recent cycles have led to reduced water availability for U.S. agriculture along the lower Rio Grande.

According to U.S. officials, Mexico has increased water deliveries over the past year compared with previous years, though they emphasised that further deliveries are required to fully meet treaty commitments. The U.S. government reiterated that compliance with the treaty remains a priority and that further measures remain available if obligations are not met.

A joint communiqué issued by both countries confirmed that they recognise the importance of water-sharing obligations under the treaty and their impact on local communities. The statement noted that both governments intend to strengthen engagement and coordination to improve timely water management within the framework of the treaty and through the International Boundary and Water Commission.

The communiqué also stated that, while cooperation remains the preferred approach, both countries retain the right to act in accordance with their national interests and treaty obligations in the event of noncompliance.

Negotiations between the two governments are expected to continue in the coming weeks as they work toward a detailed implementation plan for restoring balance under the treaty framework.

For more information:

USDA

Tel: +1 (202) 720-2791

Email: [email protected]

www.usda.gov