Egypt ships over 4,000 tons of lemons to Qatar in 2024/25

Egyptian lemon exporters continue to expand shipments to Qatar, setting new records for the second consecutive marketing year, according to EastFruit. Between November 2024 and August 2025, covering marketing year 2024/25, Egypt shipped more than 4,000 tons of lemons to Qatar, with a total value of US$2.5 million. This volume is nearly double the previous record recorded in marketing year 2023/24 and around 20 times higher than shipments in marketing year 2022/23. Over this period, Egypt's average annual growth rate in lemon exports to Qatar reached 350%.

Egypt first officially supplied lemons to Qatar in 2000. However, annual export volumes remained limited and did not exceed 1,000 tons until 2017. Trade flows were suspended during the Gulf diplomatic crisis between 2017 and 2021. Egyptian lemons only returned to the Qatari market in April 2023, marking the restart of commercial shipments.

During Egypt's absence from the market, Turkey was the main supplier of lemons to Qatar during the winter months, while South Africa led the summer supply. Vietnam also ranked among the three largest suppliers during this period. These origins shaped Qatar's import structure until recent changes in regional supply conditions.

Turkey's lemon sector has recently faced production constraints linked to weather conditions and lower harvest volumes. Domestic prices increased, and export volumes declined. EastFruit analysts had previously indicated that these developments could create opportunities for alternative suppliers, including Egypt. As a result, Egyptian exporters increased shipments and expanded their market share in Qatar.

In marketing year 2023/24, Egypt's lemon exports to Qatar reached levels similar to those of Vietnam. In marketing year 2024/25, Egypt exceeded export volumes from both Vietnam and Turkey, becoming the second-largest supplier to the Qatari market.

Egypt's share of Qatar's total lemon imports during the first ten months of marketing year 2024/25 rose to 25%, compared with 11% in marketing year 2023/24. During the winter months, Egyptian lemons accounted for the majority of imports. In January 2025, they represented 75% of total lemon imports into Qatar.

These developments highlight changes in supply patterns within the Qatari lemon market and the growing role of Egypt as a supplier in recent marketing years.

Source: EastFruit