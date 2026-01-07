"We will start exporting lemons to Great Britain, Norway, and Germany immediately"

The new Limorè 2025/26 lemon campaign is about to start, with the first pallets scheduled to be sent out in less than two weeks, just before the Christmas holidays.

The Consortium of Associated Lemon Producers of Rocca Imperiale, which markets the product grown in the Rocca Imperiale area, is preparing for the season with a strategy clearly oriented towards global expansion.

"Already in the summer, we established new commercial collaborations and consolidated existing ones, the result of seven years of intense promotional activities," explains president Pietro Buongiorno. "Foreign deliveries, scheduled until mid-May thanks to agreements signed in September and October, are starting off with a marked increase. The first shipments will concern Great Britain, Norway, and Germany, in addition to Italy, with an estimated increase in outgoing volumes of +20-25% compared to the start of the 2024 campaign. The considerable temperature fluctuations of the past month are making the fruit colour more even, allowing us to place a premium product in a favourable market window when there is a general supply deficit."

Right after these initial destinations, there are the strategic channels of Japan and the United Arab Emirates. There is a general increase for non-EU destinations as well, but this time up to +40% compared to the previous season. Despite the presence on the market of produce that comes from other areas and countries outside of the EU, the branded product is enjoying enormous success outside the national borders, where the brand is continually on the rise.

"The key to this international attractiveness and the maintenance of trade relations lies in the intrinsic characteristics of the fruit, such as the juice percentage, intense aroma, and edible peel."

From the point of view of production, the Rocca Imperiale area has recorded an estimated 30% drop in production for the current year, attributable to the abnormal weather in spring during the setting phase. "In order to cope with both this considerable internal deficit and the increase in volumes requested by the new channels in such a period of strong expansion, we are forced to purchase additional produce (not from our producer members), nevertheless, grown exclusively in the Rocca Imperiale area. The estimated volume for this operation is 400-500 tonnes, a significant increase compared to the 100 tonnes purchased last season. Combined with the drop in production, this strong demand - both domestic and foreign - is reflected in the price list, which shows a price increase ranging from 15% to 25% for both the domestic and foreign markets."

For more information:

Consorzio Produttori di Limoni Associati

Headquarters, Contrada Mantice snc

87074 Rocca Imperiale (CS) - Italy

+39 349 4694903

[email protected]

www.limore.it