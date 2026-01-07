New optical sorter targets leafy greens processing

Key Technology, part of Duravant's Food Sorting and Handling Group, has introduced the Compass optical sorter for leafy greens. The belt-fed system is designed to inspect fresh-cut product at the front end of processing lines, focusing on the detection and removal of foreign material while maintaining controlled product handling.

According to the company, Compass targets applications where unwashed leafy greens arrive directly from the field and may contain contaminants such as soil, stones, sticks, insects, or animal matter. The system can also identify product defects when running single varieties. It is intended for crops such as spinach, arugula, and mixed salad products.

© Key Technology

The sorter uses a belt-based inspection platform and can be configured with multiple camera options, including multispectral sensors with up to eight data channels. When combined with Pixel Fusion detection technology, visible, infrared, and shortwave infrared data are processed at the pixel level to improve contrast between product and foreign material. An optional chlorophyll-sensitive channel is available to further distinguish leafy greens from non-product material.

Operation is recipe-based and managed through a touchscreen interface. Product settings can be stored and recalled, allowing changeovers between varieties or mixes. Belt tracking is automatically controlled to reduce manual intervention and limit downtime.

Because fresh-cut leafy greens are light and often moist, Compass can be integrated with specific infeed conveying and air-assist systems to improve product presentation in the inspection zone. Air knives at discharge are used to support consistent product flow into accept and reject streams.

© Key Technology

The machine has an open-frame design intended to support sanitation and cleaning. Features include sloped surfaces, quick-release belt removal, and a clean-in-place system with spray bars and brushes beneath the belt. Camera windows are positioned for access during cleaning, and a dry-air system is used to limit condensation inside the enclosure.

Compass can be installed as part of new lines or integrated into existing setups. For processors replacing earlier Key optical sorters, the system is designed to match the height and length of previous models. The sorter is also equipped with Key Discovery software, which provides data collection and reporting functions for monitoring sorter performance and product trends in real time.

