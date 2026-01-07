"The strategic role of trade fairs makes us grow in the segment of artisanal processed products"

© Terre di Sicilia"High-quality, tradition and craftsmanship are the hallmarks of the 2025 edition of Artigiano in Fiera, which sees us present in Milan from 6 to 14 December with a large exhibition stand," reports Giuseppe Pellegriti, owner of the Sicilian brand Terre di Sicilia, specialised in the commercialisation of pistachio products such as spreads, granola, shelled pistachios and pesto. All products are available in both the organic and traditional versions.

"The turnout was great, even above expectations, thanks to the Christmas atmosphere. Our homemade panettone represents the top product as per tradition. Nut spreads confirm a very popular gift idea for lovers of good food and healthy products."

Among the most popular Terre di Sicilia products we find pistachio spreads, pistachio granola, shelled pistachios, and pistachio pesto. These products are available in both the organic and traditional versions.

The spreads are available in the almond and hazelnut flavours: they either contain a high percentage of raw material or are available pure. They are packaged in elegant 200 g glass jars and are suitable for many uses: as a filling for cakes and festive products (such as Christmas panettone or Easter breads), but also for a wholesome breakfast or snack, to garnish tarts, or simply enjoyed on bread.

© Terre di Sicilia S.R.L.S.

"The expansion of the sales network in Italy and abroad goes hand in hand with the certifications we have acquired: we have included several product categories in the catalogue, such as processed tomatoes in beer-type bottles, local cheeses, and a fine coffee obtained from a selection of raw materials that are slowly roasted to create a vigorous, typically-Mediterranean coffee."

© Terre di Sicilia S.R.L.S.

"What we are seeing - which is an encouraging sign - is that artisanal productions and the control of the supply chain are being recognised by end consumers, even though prices are higher than those of industrial products. These are products designed for specialised channels, frequented by those who seek quality and pay attention to labels, even before prices. Today, consumers are increasingly aware and attentive to what they eat, as they are oriented towards organic and authentic products."

© Terre di Sicilia S.R.L.S.

"The strategic role of trade fairs helps us stand out and grow in the segment of artisanal processed products. The experience we have gained in the fresh sector also helps us a lot in the commercial management of the brand." Pellegriti believes that one of the company's strengths is its ability to provide customers with pistachios in all forms, for all food applications, with the aim of responding to the most specific needs of customers with a product that is processed in a flexible, adaptable, and customisable way in terms of formats and packaging.

For more information:

Giuseppe Pellegriti

Terre di Sicilia Srl

Contrada Vituro Snc

95031 Adrano (CT) - Italy

+39 389 96 62 948

[email protected]

www.leterredisicilia.it