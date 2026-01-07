Lemon harvest underway in greenhouse of Turkestan

Farmers in the Turkestan region are successfully cultivating tropical fruits. The "Zhabay Ata" farm in the Saryagash district planted lemon trees three years ago and is now harvesting its first crop. This year, the farm expects to collect up to 200 tonnes of lemons, according to the regional administration.

The farmer explained that cucumbers and tomatoes were initially grown in the greenhouse to reduce soil salinity and eliminate pests before the lemon trees were planted. The lemon seedlings were imported from Uzbekistan.

The orchard currently covers 12 hectares, with around 800 trees per hectare. The farm anticipates a yield of 40–50 tonnes per hectare in the future. Lemon trees can remain productive for 30–40 years.

The first harvest is being sold on the domestic market. The administration also noted that the greenhouse provides permanent employment for 40 people.

Source: eldala.kz