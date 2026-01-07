Ecuadorian supply of dragon fruit pressures pricing

There is a good supply of white dragon fruit from Ecuador right now and that's expected to continue into January. "The good supply has dropped the prices a bit this month. It seems like there's good production in Ecuador for the current season. This is similar to how it was last year," says A.R. Produce's Frank Martinez, adding that Florida production of dragon fruit has already finished.

© A.R. Produce

The challenge now is demand, which is slightly lower than this time last year. "Demand is okay. I believe one reason it is that way is because dragon fruit is an exotic fruit and it's not the first item that people feel they need to buy, though we have seen over the last few months that every commodity is slow on sales," says Martinez. "There are economic pressures at the consumer level."

2024 vs. 2025 pricing

That's leaving pricing lower on dragon fruit compared to this time last year, again due to that greater supply and softer demand this year.

© A.R. Produce

Looking ahead, the next two weeks are expected to be the same. "The prices will stay low and there's a lot of value to be had," says Martinez. "Then, come January, we may see a change but it wouldn't be a big change. The prices will stay low with the peak of production in Ecuador between January and February."

For more information:

Frank Martinez

A.R. Produce

Tel: +1 (786) 229-5766

[email protected]

http://www.arproduce.us/