Tighter supply on Mexican guava

The supply of guava is a bit lower than expected at the moment, although volume is gradually picking up.

"It is lower than last year," says Alberto Diaz of Spring Valley Fruits. "The Aguascalientes, Mexico season came later this year, in part because this summer we had a very good amount of rain–the highest in the last 16 years. Temperatures were moderate during the summertime and that led to a late crop. However it does help fruit quality."

Along with Aguascalientes, supply is coming from Michoacán. "The late-autumn days have been moderately cold, which helps improve fruit quality, but not too cold to slow down the supply," adds Diaz.

© Spring Valley Fruits

Seasonal popularity

As for demand, it is good and a seasonal increase is expected. After that, demand will move to being at a good level again. "December is a high-demand month for Guava in Hispanic markets, because of the Mexican Christmas Punch. From January to April we expect good demand and supply to keep up with it," says Diaz.

At the same time, some major retailers are opening up space for guava which is an opportunity for potential customers who have not tried the exotic fruit yet. "It is a challenge to keep looking for opportunities and new markets for guava. It still has a lot of potential to keep growing and become a main item in the 'tropicals' department," Diaz says.

As for pricing, this is all leaving prices stronger than last year at this time. In fact, unlike this year, 2024 saw a high volume of Guava come in November/December, though a shortage was seen on guava from January to April 2025.

