With a small team but many years of experience, Barendrecht-based GreenFruit has taken some nice steps in the right direction this year. "We are mainly focused on importing overseas fruit. We import our largest volumes from Latin America and India, supplemented by a number of other producing countries," says Melvin Middelham, who has now been with the company for seven months.

"At Greenfruit, we have limes and organic ginger and turmeric available year-round. To import organic ginger and turmeric, we work with OML Agroinversiones from Peru. We have partnered with this fully certified producer and handle the commercial side for them within Europe. At the moment, we have several containers arriving every week, and we are working hard to expand this business further. We sell by the pallet, but we can also supply a programme for a specific period. It just depends on what the customer is looking for."

"From January, we will also have grapes available weekly from Peru in the Red Globe variety and white seedless grapes. India Thompson seedless will also be added from February. In any case, there are plenty of grapes coming," Melvin says. "Great developments are coming up for 2026 that we will share at a later date. We are very much looking forward to starting the new year and continuing to build Greenfruit towards 2027!"

