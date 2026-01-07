BASF Nunhems presents in Murcia its new iceberg and romaine lettuce products

For the third year in a row, BASF | Nunhems hosted a new edition of its mini lettuce demonstrations, highlighting the company's innovations in iceberg and romaine lettuce.

In just two days, BASF-Nunhems brought together industry professionals in Lorca and Campo de Cartagena. Attendees had the chance to see the company's commercial portfolio across different types, as well as its new products. These innovations have improved the resilience and increased the resistance of its varieties, according to Carlos del Espino, lettuce Account Manager.

© Basf Nunhems

The seed company introduced its new iceberg and Romaine varieties, which are fully resistant to Bremia (Bl: 29-41EU) and Fusarium (Fol: 1 and 4), including a new breed that hasn't been officially named yet.

"Fusarium is becoming an increasingly widespread problem," stated Jesús Murcia, Sales Specialist. The new variant, he said, follows the same trend as races 1 and 4—whose incidences have extended beyond the typical summer period and are now impacting autumn and winter.

© Basf Nunhems

The company expanded its iceberg segment with two new varieties: NUN 01366 LTL and NUN 01367 LT. Both, like the previously introduced Puria* (for early autumn cultivation), are fully resistant to Fusarium and Bremia. They also perform well in terms of structure and size, and have no midrib.

In the romaine lettuce segment, the company introduced the Lagartal* (NUN 06418 LTL) and Semperal* (NUN 06414 LTL) varieties. Lagartal* is designed for export and complements existing varieties such as Inveral* and Sideral. It offers complete resistance to Bremia, Fusarium, aphids, and good tolerance to tip burn and bolting.

© Basf Nunhems

Semperal* is suitable for both domestic and export markets and will be launched commercially for the first time this year. It performs well against tip burn and bolting and offers a comprehensive resistance package. It is also the first BASF | Nunhems variety with a solid midrib.

© Basf Nunhems

"Its solid midrib gives it more weight and resistance to mechanical damage, thus preventing breakage and oxidation that reduce the lettuce's shelf life," Murcia stated.

In addition to these two new products, the seed company will present other varieties from its romaine portfolio, such as Olgada, Inveral, and Sideral.

© Basf Nunhems

Future varieties

Bremia, Fusarium, and Nasonovia are currently the primary challenges in lettuce cultivation in Spain due to reduced levels of active ingredients. This highlights the need for new varieties with a broader, more resilient resistance package.

© Basf Nunhems

That's why BASF-Nunhems is currently working on different types of lettuce, continuing research to provide genetic resistance that will help growers keep cultivating and making their crops profitable, while marketers and retailers can offer a steady supply to the end consumer.

* APC has been granted and is currently in the application process for inclusion in the EC Common Catalogue of Vegetable Varieties.

