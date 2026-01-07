Accounts in order and presentation of the new golden kiwi variety

The General Assembly was held on 28 November at the Milan headquarters of the Kiwi Passion Consortium and remotely online. It was extraordinarily well attended: 109 members out of 142 (76% of the total) were present. Such consistent attendance confirms the high level of involvement of the production base and the vitality of a young yet already extremely dynamic consortium.

During the meeting, the 2024/2025 budget was approved, which shows a strongly growing turnover close to EUR 5 million as well as solid assets, further strengthened by the entry of new members. The Board of Directors confirmed the financial sustainability of the current phase and decided not to request additional contributions.

Expansion of the production network: 30 new members in Italy, France, Portugal, and Greece

The Assembly voted to admit 30 new producers, expanding the Consortium's geographical presence from the Atlantic to the Eastern Mediterranean. This expansion not only increases the overall production capacity but also allows for better climate diversification, an increasingly decisive element for a supply chain that aims for continuity, resilience, and premium quality.

New golden kiwi variety presented - significant yields, late bud break, and a unique potential for northern climates

The focal point of the Assembly was the official presentation of the new variety of golden kiwis, the result of three years of tests and technical assessments carried out by the Consortium's breeders and the strategic board. © Consorzio Kiwi Passion scarlThis new cultivar harmoniously completes Kiwi Passion's portfolio, which now boasts a total of four varieties - two golden and two red - each designed to express itself at its best in specific weather conditions. The variety presented is a strategic addition, especially for northern areas, where low spring temperatures and temperature fluctuations require the adoption of more resilient varieties.

These are the main characteristics of the new golden variety:

Average yield: 35 t/ha

Late bud break: higher PSA tolerance and lower risk of frost

Ideal for temperate continental climates

16° Brix average and excellent shelf life

Commercial window cover: February-May

Harvesting: second half of October

The variety fills the gap in the current range dominated by A19, which is particularly good in the warm climates of the southern regions. With this new acquisition, Kiwi Passion positions itself as the only European consortium able to cover the entire spectrum of production latitudes, from the south to the north of the continent.

Fifty hectares were already planted in 2025, and several members have indicated their intention to accelerate new plantings over the next two years: a tangible sign of confidence in the project and market prospects.

Development in the Southern Hemisphere: A strategy to ensure continuity of supply

An update on the variety development projects in the southern hemisphere, which have been active for several years in South America and South Africa, was also presented.



These investments represent a fundamental pillar to guarantee a constant supply to European customers even in the counter-season, strengthening Kiwi Passion's presence on international markets throughout the year.

Research, innovation, and marketing: The Consortium accelerates

President Nicola Negri emphasised that 2025 represents a turning point:

"In just a few years, we have created an international, innovative, and quality-oriented supply chain. With two golden and two red varieties, we are now the only European consortium able to cover all production latitudes with a complete and technically sound offer."

"The growth in turnover and the strengthening of the membership base show that the direction is the right one: investing in research, technology, and quality to bring a premium, sustainable, and recognisable kiwi to the market," concluded Negri.

A young consortium, already on the rise

The Assembly on 28 November confirmed that, although recently founded, Kiwi Passion is rapidly consolidating its position on the European premium kiwi scene. A growth driven by a long-term vision, a controlled supply chain model, and a strategy that integrates varietal development, international investments, and an increasing focus on the market.

