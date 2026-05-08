Dried cranberry range expands with new flavours and formats

Ocean Spray Cranberries, Inc. is launching new Craisins® Dried Cranberries products and formats starting in May.

The new range includes additional flavours, a limited-edition mix, and single-serve formats aimed at portable snacking.

© Ocean Spray

The limited-edition Craisins Fireworks Cranberry Mix combines red Craisins with white and blue popping candy clusters. The product will be available at Sam's Club in 20-oz packs.

Ocean Spray is also introducing single-serve multipacks of Strawberry and Raspberry Lemonade flavoured Craisins Dried Cranberries in 1 oz pouches. The products will be available in five-pack cartons at Walmart starting in June, with additional rollout planned through Amazon and other grocery retailers during the summer.

Sour Watermelon flavoured Craisins Dried Cranberries will also be added to the range in 6 oz resealable pouches. The product joins Sour Blueberry Lemon in the sour flavour category and will initially be available through Walmart.com and Walmart stores beginning in June.

"Snacking today is all about flavor, convenience, and a little bit of fun, and that's exactly where we're taking Craisins. We're building on what people already love about the sweet and tart cranberry taste and pushing it into more craveable, unexpected places," said Kelvin Vuong, head of USA foods and snacking at Ocean Spray.

"From bold new flavors to convenient, grab-and-go formats like our single-serve multipacks, we want Craisins to show up as the snack you reach for when you want something that elevates the everyday," Vuong added.

The company said the new launches continue the expansion of the Craisins range within the dried fruit category.

© Ocean SprayFor more information:

Ocean Spray Cranberries

Email: [email protected]

www.oceanspray.com