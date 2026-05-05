U.S. pecan shipments fall 21 percent as inventories build in March 2026

The American Pecan Council reported March 2026 shipment data for the seventh month of the 2025/26 marketing year. Volumes are expressed on an in-shell equivalent basis, with kernel weights normalized using a 2.0× factor.

Supply perspective

March receipts totaled 31.6 million pounds, down 40 per cent month on month from 52.3 million pounds in February. Receipts were 17 per cent below March 2025 (38.3 million pounds) and 13 per cent below the five-year average (36.4 million pounds).

Season-to-date receipts reached 273.3 million pounds, up 7 per cent year on year from 255.0 million pounds and 2 per cent above the five-year average of 268.4 million pounds. Improved pecans accounted for 87 per cent of receipts, with native at 5 per cent and substandard at 8 per cent.

© The American Pecan Council

Total inventory stood at 262.8 million pounds, up 5 per cent month on month and 6 per cent above March 2025. Inventory was in line with the five-year average of 261.4 million pounds. Shelled meats represented 36 per cent of inventory, with in-shell at 64 per cent. Market sources indicate supply constraints seen earlier in the marketing year have eased, with inventory now at average levels.

Demand perspective

March shipments totaled 25.1 million pounds, up 1 per cent month on month but down 21 per cent year on year from 31.6 million pounds. Shipments were 34 per cent below the five-year average of 37.9 million pounds. Domestic shipments accounted for 19.1 million pounds (76.0 per cent), with exports at 6.0 million pounds (24.0 per cent).

Season-to-date shipments reached 226.9 million pounds, down 11 per cent year on year and 19 per cent below the five-year average. Domestic shipments totaled 184.5 million pounds, while exports reached 42.4 million pounds.

© The American Pecan Council

Export distribution in March showed Europe at 49.9 per cent (3.0 million pounds), the Middle East at 22.4 per cent (1.3 million pounds), Asia at 17.0 per cent (1.0 million pounds), North America at 9.1 per cent (0.5 million pounds), and Africa at 1.7 per cent (0.1 million pounds).

Net position and outlook

Commitments stood at 208.2 million pounds, down 4 per cent month on month and 13 per cent year on year, and 7 per cent below the five-year average. The net position reached +54.6 million pounds, up from +32.5 million pounds in February and above the five-year average of +37.0 million pounds.

Market sources report a shift toward a supply-abundant environment, with pricing under pressure as inventory builds and demand remains below historical levels.

Source: Mintec/Expana