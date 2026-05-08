“Tight margins, fragmented farms, and climate risk are making the case for smart agriculture”

Over the past two decades, agriculture has moved from a largely manual, fragmented sector to one where data and technology increasingly dictate competitiveness, says Sanjay Borkar, Co-founder and CEO of FarmERP based in India. "The real challenge has always been visibility. When farms, contracts, and markets are scattered, every decision becomes reactive instead of deliberate."

Sanjay highlights how FarmERP functions as a "digital command centre" for agribusinesses, integrating land‑level farm operations with procurement, logistics, finance, and compliance in one unified ecosystem. "Most enterprises still operate in silos: field data here, finance there, traceability somewhere else. Our SaaS solution is designed to close those gaps so decisions are based on a single version of the truth."

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Many agricultural enterprises run across multiple regions and crop types, but do not often have real‑time insight into resource use, field activities, and risk exposure. "The result can be over‑use of water, fertilisers, and labour, along with inconsistent traceability and heightened vulnerability to climate shocks and price swings," Sanjay notes, adding that the cost of poor visibility is not abstract. "It shows up in wasted inputs, rejected shipments, and eroded margins."

"Our solution weaves together AI‑driven analytics, IoT sensors, satellite-based crop monitoring and remote sensing, and blockchain‑based traceability into a single cloud‑native architecture. This allows enterprises to forecast yields, model disease and pest risks, optimise irrigation and input use, as well as automate compliance documentation for premium global markets."

According to Ajay, digital platforms are not about dashboards alone; they are turning data into early warnings, optimised decisions, and predictable outcomes. "Our platform is being used across the value chain, from FPOs and cooperatives to large contract plantations, food processors, nursery and seed companies, and exporters, all keen on moving beyond a single digitized function to a data-centric organization."

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FarmERP operates in over 30 countries, catering to large enterprises and farmers across more than a million acres. "In regions like India, Africa, the Middle East, and Latin America, climate risk, export‑driven supply chains, and regulatory pressure are driving adoption. The demand is no longer about convenience; it's more about survival and competitiveness."

Looking ahead, Ajay predicts AI‑driven farm management platforms to shift from experimental add‑ons to becoming operating systems of modern agribusiness. "The conversation has already shifted from what and how much you grow, to how well you manage from the first seed to the final buyer."

For more information:

Sanjay Borkar

FarmERP

Tel: +91 70 66 567 865

Email: [email protected]

www.farmerp.com