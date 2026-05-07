"Cutting grass in the orchard while saving time and diesel fuel"

"Variex is a cutter that increases its range thanks to a double lateral displacement by means of two pistons: a solution that saves time and money while increasing efficiency," explains Alessandro Calderoni as he describes a piece of equipment that, over the years, has won acclaim in various fruit-growing areas around the world. "Variex allows high speed even with high grass. It cuts across the entire row and is also suitable for vineyards. Thanks to the double movement, the cutting area is larger, meaning that the tool can be adapted to the width of the rows."

© Cristiano Riciputi | FreshPlaza.comAlessandro Calderoni at Macfrut 2026

Spring-summer grass management in orchards must be continuous, and most companies follow an organic path through mechanisation. The use of herbicides is more limited, also due to 'advice' coming from the major big retail chains.

"Airone is instead a cutter with discs that can also adapt to the mulching of plants such as kiwi trees. Actually, in recent years, other fruit species are also being planted with mulching."

© Calderoni Rolando e C. sncAirone

Airone boasts a number of features that make it unique: the two wheels move outwards to work between the plants. Using the version with two discs, you can cut the grass both along and between the rows in a single pass without changing the height of the cut.

Using a grass cutter instead of a mower allows you to use a tractor with less power and proceed at a higher speed, thereby contributing to significant diesel savings.

For more information

Calderoni Rolando

Via Dell'Industria 4,

47100 Forlì

+39 0543 720547

[email protected]

www.aea.it/calderoni/index.php