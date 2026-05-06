You are using software which is blocking our advertisements (adblocker).

As we provide the news for free, we are relying on revenues from our banners. So please disable your adblocker and reload the page to continue using this site.
Thanks!

Click here for a guide on disabling your adblocker.

App icon
FreshPublishers
Open in the app
OPEN

Moldovan greenhouse vegetable prices rise as field produce declines

According to the National Bureau of Statistics, wholesale producer prices for agricultural products from large farms of 50 hectares or more declined by 4.7% in January-March 2026 compared with the same period in 2025.

Plant product prices decreased by an average of 9.1% during the period.

Among produce categories, open-ground vegetables recorded the largest decline, with prices down 38.2% year-on-year. Legumes fell by 36.3%, potatoes by 22.6%, corn by 19.1%, and fruits and berries by 15.4%.

In contrast, wholesale greenhouse vegetables increased in price by 18.4%, while grape prices rose by 11.2%, according to the data released by the National Bureau of Statistics.

Source: Logos Press

Related Articles → See More