First Californian cherries of the season land in India

The 2026 imported cherry season in India has effectively begun, with the first shipment of Californian cherries reaching Mumbai earlier than expected, says Arun Uttamchandani, owner of Mumbai‑based importer Pushpbhuj Fresh. "We received our first consignment in week 19 that sold out almost instantly, underlining how eagerly Indian buyers await fresh U.S.‑grown cherries. Overall, quality and demand are both positive."

According to Arun, the early‑season cherries from California are running a month ahead of the usual mid‑May start, with tighter volumes and limited large‑size lots. "The season is a challenging one for growers," Arun notes, echoing information from the California state cherry advisory. "Bigger‑count sizes are scarce, and recent rain has raised quality worries, as rainfall can cause cherries to develop holes and deteriorate quickly, so suppliers are being very careful before they pack and ship anything."

© Pushpbhuj Fresh

With California on a weather watch and volumes constrained, Arun is already paying a premium. "Add to this higher forex costs, which are around ₹95 per dollar versus ₹82 last year. Air‑freight prices are elevated as well, and the fragile, high‑value nature of cherries makes air‑transport costs a major pressure point, as importers like us compete for scarce cargo space."

For the rest of the season, Arun expects to move through multiple origins. After California, Washington cherries will follow roughly a month later. Turkey is also on the radar, with official arrivals expected around mid‑May, though full export volumes may start closer to 20 May. "Turkish cherries differ in size and Brix levels. Given that Indians love sweet fruit, the 20–22 Brix lots will be the most attractive."

© Pushpbhuj Fresh

Uzbekistan is also being considered as an alternative supply origin, but as Arun points out, the cherries there have a very delicate skin and shorter shelf life compared with U.S. or Turkish fruit, which can hold for 8–10 days and 4–5 days, respectively, under proper cold‑chain conditions.

On the demand side, Arun remains optimistic. "Market demand stays positive because cherries represent the exotic category and do not compete with citrus or mangoes in summer. Beyond supermarkets, high‑end retailers, catering companies, and online B2C platforms, even small street hawkers are now showing interest in imported cherries, which suggests that penetration is only deepening season after season."

For more information:

Arun Uttamchandani

Pushpbhuj Fresh

Tel: +91 9892111902

Email: [email protected]