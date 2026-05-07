Peru exported a record volume of blueberries in the 2025/26 season

Five varieties make up nearly 70% of Peru's blueberry exports

Peru exported a record 382.6 million kilos of fresh blueberries in the 2025/26 season, according to data released by the Association of Blueberry Producers and Exporters of Peru (Proarándanos).

The association also pointed out the significant varietal concentration in the sector, with five blueberry varieties—Ventura, Sekoya Pop, Biloxi, Mágica, and Rocío—comprising 67.52% of total exports for the season.

Ventura emerged as the leading exported variety with 95.17 million kilos, followed by Sekoya Pop (58.71 million), Biloxi (42.29 million), Mágica (40.45 million), and Rocío (21.69 million kilos).

The remaining volume was divided among numerous varieties, including prominent ones such as Emerald, Rosita, Madeira, Arana, Atlas Blue, and Eureka Sunrise. This highlights the ongoing diversification of the Peruvian offerings in this crop.

Proarándanos highlighted that the country has a diverse production base, cultivating over 65 varieties. This diversity enables a steady supply tailored to various international markets.

Meanwhile, the National Agricultural Health Service (Senasa) has certified over 21,000 hectares of blueberries for export this season. This marks a rise over the previous cycle and confirms the continued growth of the crop in the Andean country.

Source: agraria.pe