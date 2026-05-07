Chilean apple exports to increase moderately in 2026

Frutas de Chile has provided the initial estimate for the 2026 apple season, indicating moderate growth in total exports and significant changes in the sector's varietal composition.

The report, prepared by the Pink Lady Committee with input from 31 exporting companies, contains data covering 78% of the total apples shipped in 2025, making the initial projection highly representative.

Ignacio Caballero, the committee's coordinator, stated that the study was conducted from April 10th to 29th, marking the start of campaign monitoring. Overall, the estimate indicates a total volume of 580,867 tons for 2026, representing approximately a 2% increase over the previous season.

The Pink Lady varietal group is expected to decline by 6%, totaling approximately 116,260 tons. Specifically, Pink Lady is projected to account for 89,011 tons, while Cripps Pink is estimated at 27,249 tons, reflecting a more significant decrease.

In contrast, other varieties exhibit more dynamic behavior. Gala leads in volume with 246,510 tons, up 5%, followed by Fuji with 123,324 tons, down slightly. Green apples and red club varieties are also projected to decline. Meanwhile, red non-club varieties exhibit a notable rise.

The report emphasizes the strong representativeness of the collected data, particularly for Pink Lady, with coverage reaching 92%. Fuji and Gala follow, further supporting the reliability of the sectoral projections.

The committee has confirmed that campaign monitoring will persist, with a second estimate planned for June 5th to update figures ahead of the export season's final closure.

Source: frutasdechile.cl